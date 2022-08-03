Boil water notice for West Kelowna

The notice will be in effect until further notice

A water quality advisory has been implemented for the city of West Kelowna.

The Boil Water Notice encompasses the entire Lakeview-Rose Valley System due to the presence of total coliform.

The notice will be in place until further notice.

View an up-to date map of impacted areas at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality.

The City of West Kelowna is treating the system’s water with chlorine, which is effective in managing coliform.

However, the water is cloudy so the Boil Water Notice is required as a precaution because there is the potential for bacteria, protozoa, viruses and other microorganisms to attach themselves to suspended particles in the cloudy water, shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

Under a Boil Water Notice area, everyone boil water, at a rolling boil, for one minute or more, before using it for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

People are also encouraged to seek an alternative safe source.

A bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the Boil Water Notice. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility.

The City will inform residents, via its e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the Boil Water Notice.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.