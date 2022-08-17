Boil water notice for West Kelowna’s Sunnyside/Pritchard area

The city is treating the system with chlorine, however, turbidity in the system remains high

Under a boil water notice water be brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more. (Photo/Shutterstock)

A boil water notice has been issued for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Service Area in West Kelowna.

It is due to the presence of total coliform bacteria. The City of West Kelowna continues to treat the system’s water with chlorine, however, turbidity in the system also remains high.

Under a boil water notice, water must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or an alternative safe water source must be used for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages, and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station for free.

The city will inform residents via its e-news service as soon as it is able to rescind the notice.

READ MORE: Heat warning in effect for Central and South Okanagan

READ MORE: Educational xeriscape garden springs up in West Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaDrinking waterWater