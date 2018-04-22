Water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute. -Image: Pixabay

Boil water notice in effect for Peachland

Interior Health recommends all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative.

Turbidity levels in Peachland Creek increased over the 5 NTU threshold overnight. As such, The District of Peachland has instituted a Boil Water Notice, effective immediately.

Interior Health recommends that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute.

The District of Peachland apologizes for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate your patience during this time.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood
Next story
Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Just Posted

Boil water notice in effect for Peachland

Interior Health recommends all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative.

Tax increase proposed to meet Lake Country facility maintenance gap

A draft of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan proposes tax increases

Top 5 places to take your dog in Kelowna

Here are our top five places to take your furry friend

COSAR makes Kelowna Law Day debut

The search and rescue team was on scene as Girl Guides were arrested left and right

Kelowna woman runs to beat hunger

Teri Kanner is collecting donations for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank

VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms in February

West Kelowna Minor Baseball finally sees the light

The local baseball association has stadium lights at its main stadium

B.C. VIEWS: Eliminating efficiency for farm workers

Don’t worry, NDP says, the B.C. economy’s booming

Kamloops RCMP respond to report of dead body floating in Thompson River

Body has not been located, searches to continue as river conditions improve

B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Brody Butts honoured for his role as a mentor and self-advocate

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

Most Read