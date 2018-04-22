Boil water notice in effect for Peachland

Water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute. -Image: Pixabay

Turbidity levels in Peachland Creek increased over the 5 NTU threshold overnight. As such, The District of Peachland has instituted a Boil Water Notice, effective immediately.

Interior Health recommends that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute.

The District of Peachland apologizes for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate your patience during this time.

