A boil water advisory has been issued for West Kelowna residents using the West Kelowna Estates System. (Black Press Media file photo)

Boil water notice in effect for West Kelowna Estates residents

The advisory was issued on June 26, 2020

The City of West Kelowna is issuing a boil water notice for the West Kelowna Estates System.

The city, in consultation with Interior Health is taking precautionary measures due to the increased Okanagan Lake elevation and the potential risk of contamination to the treated water supply.

Under a boil water notice, all users must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

A safe source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. The water is free throughout the duration of the boil water notice.

Residents are encouraged to bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, crews installed a touch-free system for filling bottles at the station.

Users should wash hands regularly, avoid touching their faces and maintain a safe social distance of two meters between themselves and all other users to keep within provincial health requirements during COVID-19.

The bulk filling station receives water via the state-of-the-art Powers Creek Water Filtration Plant. The City is building a similar plant for the West Kelowna Estates, Sunnyside/Pritchard and Lakeview/Rose Valley Systems. Crews have broken ground on the plant site and anticipate commissioning the facility in summer 2022.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

