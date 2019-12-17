Boil water notice issued for parts of West Kelowna

The notice impacts all Lakeview System water users in the city

A boil water notice has been issued for Lakeview Water system users in West Kelowna (file)

The City of West Kelowna has issued a boil water notice for Lakeview System water users.

The notice impacts the Shannon Lake, Lakeview Heights and Casa Loma neighbourhoods in West Kelowna.

“Ugh, (we’re) so sorry customers,friends and family on the Lakeview System,” said the city in a statement.

“We must issue (the notice) as our very old chlorination plant at Rose Valley Reservoir has had a mechanical failure.”

Until further notice, the city said all Lakeview System users must boil their water or get free water at the city’s bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

The city advises impacted users to boil their water for brushing their teeth, drinking and when preparing produce.

READ MORE: Boil water notice in effect for Lake Country

If your utility bill account number starts with 455, the city said you are in the Lakeview Water System and impacted by the notice.

To remain up-to-date on the notice and when it might be lifted, you can visit the city’s website.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.