Boil Water notice rescinded for West Kelowna Estates

The boil water notice has been rescinded for West Kelowna Estates.

The notice, issued March 14 has been rescinded after consultation with the Interior Health Authority since turbidity has returned to acceptable levels.

There are currently no water quality advisories in West Kelowna.

The notice was put in place after a mechanical failure at a pressure reducing station prompted increased turbidity.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for e-notification on the city’s website at www.westkelownacity.ca/notifyme to receive an automatic email advising when the notice is lifted.

