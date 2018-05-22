Bothersome behaviour on the rise in West Kelowna

Crime stats offer insight into West Kelowna

Bothersome behaviours are sharply on the rise in West Kelowna, a newly released crime report says.

In a report to council, Sgt. Mona Kauffeld , acting NCO for the West Kelowna detachment, says from Jan. 1 to March 31 overall calls for service increased by 13 er cent.

“The West Kelowna detachment attended to 1,763 calls for service,” said Kauffeld. “The biggest increase in statistics this quarter was disturbing the peace/cause a disturbance which went up by 244 per cent.”

READ MORE: STAMPING OUT CRIME

Thefts from autos were up 106 per cent, with with 70 incidents investigated and violent officers were up 45 per cent, with 146 incidents reported.

The biggest notable decrease in statistics was in the category of residential break and enter, which decreased by 58 per cent.

RCMP also had their attention turned to distracted driving this quarter and a co-ordinated effort took place March 14 to do a blitz targeting drivers who continue to text and drive.

A total of 44 tickets were written for cell phone usage along with 23 seatbelt tickets and 25 other charges including no insurance and no insecure cargo.

Throughout the quarter reservists and members issued 291 violation tickets and 254 warnings.

