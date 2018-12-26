Boxing Day sales online and in-store in Kelowna

Get ahead by preparing for Christmas a year early.

Deals are going on all week at various store locations in Kelowna. Skip the lines and shop online to avoid the Boxing Day rush.

Hudson’s Bay

The Bay has up to 70 per cent off on various items including shoes, handbags, accessories and more.

Best Buy

Deals at Best Buy include kitchen appliances, dashcams, electric toothbrushes, camera equipment, furniture, audio, cell phones (in-store only) and more. Located in Orchard Park Mall, the store will be open until 9 p.m.

Sport Chek

Save both in-store and online during this boxing week sale. Apple watches, sports jerseys and running shoes are a few of the many items on sale until Dec. 30.

Steam

Save online as Steam is offering discounts on LEGO DC Super-Villains, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Overcooked! and more. Deals include thousands of online games.

Home Depot

Have a few renovations that need to get done inside your home? Home Depot has you covered. Kitchen appliances, vacuums, dishwashers, furniture, tools, smart home supplies and more are on sale until the end of the day today.

