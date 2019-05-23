BrainTrust launched its annual Helmet Safety Program at the Belgo Elementary School bike rodeo on May 22. (Submitted photo)

BrainTrust launches annual helmet program in Kelowna

Three students received free helmets at the May 22 launch at Belgo Elementary School

BrainTrust Canada launched its annual Helmet Safety Program to reduce preventable brain injuries at the Belgo Elementary School bike rodeo event in Kelowna on Wednesday, May 22.

Kelowna RCMP officers and City of Kelowna bylaw officers attended the launch and gave free Nutcase brand helmets to three students at the event.

From spring through fall, community policing officers and bylaw officers will continue to interact with youth on the importance of helmets and use their discretion to provide helmets to youth that require them.

READ MORE: B.C. woman praises helmet after truck runs over her head

The officers will also hand out “positive tickets” to youth that say they were “caught” doing something positive, such as wearing a helmet or walking their bike across the road.

Young riders who receive positive tickets may be rewarded with a treat from one of the various sponsors, including McDonald’s, Domino’s and Petro Canada.

The helmet program has taken place in collaboration with the City of Kelowna for years, with the support of sponsor Associated Canadian Travelers/United Commercial Travelers.

BrainTrust is also working with the City of Vernon, District of Lake Country and District of Peachland with local sponsors.

READ MORE: Concussion treatment clinic opens in Kelowna

READ MORE: Football players at Dalhousie University get ‘smart helmets’ that detect impacts


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: South Okanagan dangerous offender to redo court process

Just Posted

Central Okanagan plants a tree in celebration!

It’s the 100th anniversary of the Local Government Management Association of BC

Cambridge House strata council says no room for retail

Kelowna councillors approve a zoning bylaw change, plan to probe lack of parking at condo complex

Documentary on former hockey star to air in Kelowna

The story of 5-time Stanley Cup winner Grant Fuhr comes to Kelowna June 16

West Kelowna Warriors donate bus for local ultimate frisbee team

Students from Charles Bloom Secondary needed a ride to provincials

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, clouds, thunderstorms and flash floods

Environment Canada forecasts dreadful weather for Thursday

Trudeau touts economic record at Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver

The Prime Minister was in B.C. for much of this week

Update: South Okanagan dangerous offender to redo court process

Administrative error results in do-over for trial against Ronald Arthur Teneycke

Summerland Giant’s Head Run features Retro ’80s theme

Event will be held Saturday, June 1 at 6 p.m.

Music and comedy event benefit Okanagan woman’s cancer battle

Fundraiser for Sue Folliott Sunday, May 26 at The Kal

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Trudeau visits Kamloops

Justin Trudeau met with the Kamloops mayor and First Nations

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Young Vernon melanoma survivor speaks out about sun danger

World Melanoma Day is recognized every May to highlight the growing prevalence of malignant melanoma.

Most Read