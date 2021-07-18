Brazen theft stopped by good Samaritans at Summerland beach

A pair of thieves tried to saw off the catalytic converter of a mom’s car at Sun-Oka park

Alyssa Jean put the picture on Facebook to warn people going to the Sun Oka beach in Summerland. She and her mom returned to their vehicle to find that passerbys stopped someone from stealing the cat converter. (Facebook)

A pair of thieves almost got away with stealing a mom’s catalytic converter from her vehicle if it wasn’t for a pair of good Samaritans who stopped them at a popular beach in Summerland.

The brazen daylight beach crime has the woman’s daughter warning the public to be vigilant for thieves trying to steal catalytic converters at Sun-Oka Beach Provincial Park parking lot.

Alyssa Jean took to Facebook after she went for a walk with her mom to the beach dog park only to come back to passerbys saying they stopped a pair of thieves from stealing the whole converter.

“Hey, just wanted to warn everyone who goes to the Sunoka dog beach parking lot that two guys tried to saw off and steal my mom’s catalytic converter. They left behind a few things and sped away in a blue/green Pontiac car after an older couple confronted them. We were at the beach maybe an hour. Stay vigilant!” Jean posted to Facebook.

The crime took place on Thursday, July 15 around 7 p.m.

The vehicle they drove away in was an older green blue Pontiac. The thieves are described as two men in their 30s.

Police were called but there isn’t much they can do, said Jean in a post.

The suspects left behind a tool and what looks to be a used drug pipe.

Even though the suspects were caught in the act, the damage was done. They managed to cut right through the catalytic converter which will be a costly bill to replace.

Even with insurance, everyone still has to pay a hefty deductible.

