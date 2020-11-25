Break-in suspects arrested after foot pursuit by Kelowna RCMP

Two men have been charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000, and breach of a court order

Two men are facing charges after the RCMP caught them allegedly breaking into a home under construction in Kelowna.

On the night of Nov. 21, a citizen notified the Kelowna RCMP of a suspicious-looking truck in front of a residence under construction on Fawn Run Drive in Kelowna.

Officers, alongside some police dogs, quickly attended the scene and found the two men exiting the residence.

“The men attempted to flee on foot but were quickly arrested without further incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Investigators located and seized tools and numerous other items from the pickup truck, believed to be removed from the residence.”

Kirk Billingsley, 49, and Robert Gunter, 40, are charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000, and breach of a court order against. They have since been released from custody pending a future court date..

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

