Sisters 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry have been identified as the victims of the Christmas Day double homicide in Oak Bay. (Submitted photo)

BREAKING: Father charged in Victoria Christmas Day killings

Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, charged with two counts of second degree murder.

The father of two young girls found murdered on Christmas Day has been charged in their deaths.

Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, was arrested Dec. 25 and has now been charged with two counts of second degree murder.

No other information is being released at this time as the matter is before the courts.

“From the moment the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit arrived, they have been compassionate, professional, and diligent,” stated Ray Bernoties, Deputy Chief of the Oak Bay Police Department.

“We’ve been engaged with them throughout this investigation and we’re very grateful for their tireless effort.”

More to come…

