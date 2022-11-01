Heavy police presence in Kelowna neighbourhood find man with non-life threatening injuries

A heavy police presence has taken over the area of Bowes and Sutherland in Kelowna on Tuesday morning, Nov. 1 (Photo - Gary Barnes/Capital News)

UPDATE 9:10 a.m.

The RCMP have comfirmed a man was found in the area of Millbridge Park and has been taken to the hosptial with non-life threatening injuries.

It is believed to be an isloated event and a police investigation is still on-going.

Original

A heavy police presence surrounded a house in the 1900-block of Bowes Street in Kelowna on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1).

According to a Black Press reporter on scene, more than six police vehicles are in the area of Bowes Street and Sutherland Avenue and multiple police have been in and out of one of the houses on the block. They have been there since around 6:30 a.m.

The police have the alleyway blocked off on both sides.

Kelowna Capital News has contacted the RCMP for more.

This story is developing, more to come.

READ MORE: Photo released of missing man’s car as Kelowna and Vernon RCMP continue search

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownaOkanaganRCMP