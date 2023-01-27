Kelowna man Joseph Driscoll’s bones were found near Peterson Creek in Kamloops on Jan. 19. Th 42-year-old had been missing since Nov. 12 when he was last seen in Kamloops’ Valleyview neighbourhood. (Kamloops RCMP)

BREAKING – Human bones found in Kamloops belong to missing Kelowna man

Joseph Driscoll has been missing since the early hours of Nov. 12

Human remains found in Kamloops on Jan. 19 belong to a missing Kelowna man.

The bones, which were found east of Peterson Creek above the 700-block of the East Trans Canada Highway eight days ago, have been confirmed to be from Kelowna’s Joseph Driscoll. The 42-year-old had been missing since the early hours of Nov. 12 when he was last seen in the Valleyview area of Kamloops.

“In working with the BC Coroner’s Service and with the Driscoll family, police can now confirm the bones did in fact belong to Joseph, and that he is deceased,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn. “We do not suspect criminality in his disappearance at this time. Our thoughts go out to the Driscoll family.”

Kamloops RCMP and the coroner’s service are continuing to investigate and are determining the circumstances around finding Driscoll’s remains. The Driscoll family has requested privacy at this time.

Anyone with any information is to contact the Kamloops RCMP at at 250-828-3000 and file number 2023-2261.

