BREAKING: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

This is B.C.’s first community outbreak at a corrections facility

An inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first outbreak at a corrections facility in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this was “something we were concerned about and planning for.”

B.C.'s first community outbreak at a corrections facility: Okanagan Correctional Centre. It was "something we were concerned about and planning for," Dr. Henry says. @BlackPressMedia #COVID19 — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) April 2, 2020

Kelowna Capital News is reaching out to Interior Health and the Provincial Health Services Authority, for response.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C. health officer says homemade masks may prevent spread of COVID-19 to others

READ MORE: Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.