BREAKING: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

This is B.C.’s first community outbreak at a corrections facility

An inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first outbreak at a corrections facility in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this was “something we were concerned about and planning for.”

Kelowna Capital News is reaching out to Interior Health and the Provincial Health Services Authority, for response.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C. health officer says homemade masks may prevent spread of COVID-19 to others

READ MORE: Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
