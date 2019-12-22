UPDATE: One confirmed dead after Courtenay-bound plane crashes north of Tofino

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed one fatality in the Saturday plane crash on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

“The BC Coroners Service has been notified of one fatality and is now investigating to determine who died and how, where, when and by what means they came to their death,” said Andy Watson, communications manager for BC Coroners Service, adding he had no further details about origin or destination of the flight itself.

According to an RCMP release, a plane that crashed near Tofino Saturday was heading to the Courtenay Airpark when it went down.

“On Dec. 21, 2019, shortly after 4 p.m. the Comox Valley RCMP were made aware of a plane that was overdue for an anticipated arrival at the Courtenay B.C. airpark,” said a Tofino RCMP press release. “This plane was scheduled to land at approximately 1:30 p.m.

“Contact was made to several Vancouver Island airports, however they did not turn up the missing airplane. The Comox Valley RCMP made contact with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre at approximately 4:30 p.m, and they began their search for the plane.”

The RCMP release confirmed the discovery of the crash site.

“On Dec. 22 just after 9 a.m. a plane crash site was located by members of the JRCC. This crash site is northwest of Hot Springs Cove, near Sydney Inlet Provincial Park. Members of the SAR Techs from 442 squadron out of Comox were tasked by JRCC, they attended via the Comorant helicopter arrived at the site and confirmed that it was the missing plane. RCMP members have not yet been able to attend the scene because of the geographic remoteness of the crash site. The RCMP will not be releasing any further information on the incident at this time and will provide updates once additional details are available.”

19 Wing Comox confirmed that the Search and Rescue division was called to assist in the search.

“442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was tasked to support JRCC Pacific for this incident,” said Capt. B.W. Little, 19 Wing Public Affairs.

There is no word yet on the number of passengers on board, or injuries.

Black Press will update this article as more information becomes available.

ALSO: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash



