BREAKING: Reports of drowning at Kal Lake south of Vernon

There are reports of an apparent drowning at Kalmalka Lake

There are reports of an apparent drowning at Kalmalka Lake south of Vernon Monday night.

Police were on scene on a dock on the eastern edge of the beach at 7 p.m. It appeared there was a body under a tarp on the dock, with two people kneeling beside it.

Beachgoers kept a respectful distance from the scene on the dock as police kept a tight guard on those who got too close.

Those further west down the beach appeared unaware that anything was amiss at the east end.

We are working to confirm the details and we will update the story when we know more.

