A Sinixt drum circle on the stage at the Capitol Theatre in Nelson, B.C, in 2018. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

A Sinixt drum circle on the stage at the Capitol Theatre in Nelson, B.C, in 2018. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

BREAKING: Sinixt, First Nation bordering Canada-U.S., can claim Indigenous rights, top court rules

The decision essentially reverses a 1956 declaration the Sinixt were extinct

The Supreme Court of Canada has recognized the existence of the Sinixt in Canada in a landmark decision.

Richard Desautel, a Sinixt resident in Washington State, shot an elk near Castlegar, B.C. in 2010. He was arrested and charged with hunting out of season and as a non-resident.

But his case, and now victory at Canada’s highest court, was about more than hunting rights. It’s acknowledges the Sinixt as a people 65 years after they were declared extinct in Canada by the federal government.

Desautel was previously acquitted in B.C. Provincial Court in Nelson, B.C., on aboriginal rights grounds in 2016. The province twice appealed the decision, first to the Supreme Court of B.C. and then to the B.C. Court of Appeal, and lost both times with the judges in each hearing siding with Desautel.

The province then appealed the matter to the Supreme Court of Canada, which heard legal arguments in the matter in October before releasing its decision Friday.

The Nelson Star will be reporting on the details of the decision as soon as they are available.

READ MORE:

• U.S. hunter defends Sinixt rights in Nelson court

Historic trial on Sinixt rights nears conclusion

• Sinixt hunter acquitted in Nelson court

• Province loses Sinixt hunting appeal

• B.C. appeals Sinixt hunting case again

• B.C.’s top court upholds Sinixt rights in elk-hunting case

Sinixt and B.C. argue rights at Supreme Court of Canada

B.C.’s top court upholds Sinixt rights in elk-hunting case

Supreme Court of Canada will hear Sinixt appeal

• Sinixt hunting case accepted for hearing by Supreme Court of Canada

• B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Richard Desautel with supporters outside the courthouse in Nelson, B.C., in 2016. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Richard Desautel with supporters outside the courthouse in Nelson, B.C., in 2016. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Previous story
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky descends on Kelowna, incites violation of COVID-19 health orders
Next story
FortisBC sees an uptick in Kelowna, Kamloops home renovations

Just Posted

A screen capture from Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s Twitch live stream of his rally in Kelowna’s Stuart Park on April 22, 2021. (therealchrisskytv/Twitch.tv)
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky descends on Kelowna, incites violation of COVID-19 health orders

The appearance is part of Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ that is currently travelling cross-country

A record number of Kelowna, Kamloops residents apply for energy efficiency rebates as part of their home renovation. (CNW Group/FortisBC)
FortisBC sees an uptick in Kelowna, Kamloops home renovations

A record number of home owners apply for energy rebates during the pandemic

Corinna Chong is one of five writers shortlisted for the 2021 CBC Short Story Prize. (Andrew Pulvermacher)
Kelowna writer short-listed for CBC’s short story prize

Corinna Chong teaches English at Okanagan College

Kimberley case counts not at the point for 18 years and older community vaccination, says Interior Health. (File photo)
Many factors considered for smaller community-wide vaccination: Interior Health

East Kootenay resort town’s COVID-19 situation not at the point of community-wide vaccination, say officials

Left: Nicole Hoodicoff, Childhood Connections, Program Coordinator/Middle: Garry Wittich, West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club, Director/Right: Stephen Maser, West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club, Past President (Photo contributed)
West Kelowna Rotary donates $5K to help food insecure families

The West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club gives a big cheque to families suffering during the pandemic

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry student Katie Weisbrod plants a seedling in Joe Rich. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Getting back to nature: Kelowna forestry students plant for a better tomorrow

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry students encourage others to take care of the environment

KCR Migrant Support Worker, Javier, had an exciting day escorting his son Ian with him during ‘Take your Child to Work Day’!
KCR: Celebrating volunteers and launch of Volunteer55

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Richard Desautel with supporters outside the courthouse in Nelson, B.C., in 2016. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
BREAKING: Sinixt, First Nation bordering Canada-U.S., can claim Indigenous rights, top court rules

The decision essentially reverses a 1956 declaration the Sinixt were extinct

BC Wildfire Service
Small wildfire ignites in the Shuswap

The blaze is about 10 km east of the Squilax Bridge

Gavel (Courtesy photo)
EDITORIAL: High marks for Canada’s democratic process

Accusations of widespread corruption do not hold up

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will issue an apology for Canada’s treatment of Itaian-Canadians during the Second World War. (CPAC)
COLUMN: Apologizing for an uncomfortable wartime decision

Canada’s government will apologize for its treatment of Italian-Canadians during the Second World War

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at two people outside a downtown business Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Contributed)
Man who brandished firearm in downtown Vernon sought by police

Video surveillance image shows man pointing what investigators believe to be a handgun April 10

MLA Shirley Bond, right, answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos

Shirley Bond said Thursday civil forfeiture, gang violence and gambling addiction were also major concerns in 2011

Most Read