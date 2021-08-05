Brenda Creek Wildfire on morning of July 26. (BC Wildfire Service)

Brenda Creek Wildfire on morning of July 26. (BC Wildfire Service)

Brenda Creek wildfire being held, evac order rescinded

BC Wildfire Service officially categorized the fire as being held on Thursday

The Brenda Creek wildfire has been declared as being held on Thursday (Aug. 5), leading the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) to rescind an evacuation order for 41 properties located on Electoral Area H near the fire.

BC Wildfire Service officially categorized the fire — which has remained at 824 hectares in size for several days — as being held on Thursday, and has recommended to the RDOS, as well as the Central Okanagan Regional District (CODR), to rescind all evacuation orders and alerts as a result.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has rescinded an evacuation order for 41 properties located on Electoral Area H near the fire. (RDOS/Contributed)

However, an area restriction order remains in place until Oct. 15, or until it is rescinded. With the status of the wildfire being changed to being held, the blaze will no longer receive wildfire of note updates,

There are 36 firefighters on-site today, accompanied by two support staff and two danger tree assessors/fallers. Crews are supported by three helicopters, 12 pieces of heavy equipment and members of BC Wildfire Service’s incident management team.

Crews will continue to patrol and extinguish hot spots along a guard located on the south of the fire perimeter and under power lines.

