Wise Earth Farm. Photo: Carli Berry/Capital News

Brightside Earth Day Get Down comes to Kelowna

The inaugural celebration of mother earth comes April 20

A first time party is coming to Kelowna to celebrate mother earth April 20.

Living Brightside’s Brightside Earth Day Get Down comes downtown for an 18+ community event with a focus on culture, art, music, movement, performance art and more to celebrate Earth Day 2019.

The Get Down is a charity event with proceeds being donated to Tree Sisters, Women Seeding Change. An opening ceremony kicks things off with yoga classes and will follow with a cacao ceremony (a type of shamanic healing circle) with Vancouver’s Jhennevièv Heartt of NAI’A Inspired Life, then performances from Kelowna artists and musicians including Cosmic Co-motion, Femme Fatale Dance, Forbidden Fruit, local DJs and more.

Tickets are currently $10 but are set to increase April 6. More information can be found at livingbrightside.com/tickets.

