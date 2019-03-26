Booze prices rose more than 5 per cent between February 2018 and February 2019. (Black Press File).

British Columbians are paying more for booze but also broccoli

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent

British Columbians continue to pay more for a variety of goods including food and shelter as inflation rose by more than two per cent this year.

According to Statistics Canada, British Columbia’s consumer price index (CPI) was 2.2 per cent higher in February 2019 than in the same month of 2018. If food and energy are excluded from the basket of goods used to calculate CPI, the overall inflation rate was 2.3 per cent.

RELATED: Lower gas prices help Canada’s inflation rate slow to 1.4% in January

The cost of food climbed 2.9 per cent since February of 2018, with the cost of vegetables rising 8.4 per cent. Fish and other seafood (plus 6.6 per cent), fresh fruit (plus 5.4 per cent), and coffee and tea (plus 3.2 per cent) also recorded significant increases along with other items including groceries purchased from stores and meals purchased from restaurants (both up three per cent).

Shelter costs also rose for both renters and home owners, as did transportation costs. Notably, the price of gasoline dropped by 4.4 per cent year-to-year, while the cost of public transportation between cities rose by 3.3 per cent. In other words, it cost less to drive a private vehicle, and more to ride the bus.

The latest CPI index also contains bad news for beer lovers and smokers. Consumers paid more for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (up 5.6 per cent) with significant price increases include cigarettes (up 11.8 per cent) and beer purchased from stores (5.4 per cent).

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Budget 2019 includes training credit for Canadian workers
Next story
VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP arrest man carrying a knife

RCMP responded to calls at residence on Springfield Road around 12 p.m.

Free health assessment for Okanagan seniors

The YMCA hosts the health status checks March 29

Display to shine a light on overdose deaths in Interior Health region

Display will travel to Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops

Kelowna not-for-profit calls for stop of R-word use

motionball’s annual #NoGoodWay movement comes to City Park March 27

Wildfires from last year can cause hot spots in Okanagan

Kelowna - Most overwintering fires will occur well within the original fire’s perimeter.

VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

Police are investigating the crash in Coquitlam on Monday afternoon

Study: Why Canadian police should have a dedicated animal cruelty unit

People view fighting animal cruelty as a public responsibility

New, permanent shelter replaces aging Okanagan building

Our Place will be open 24 hours a day in Vernon

Convicted pedophile from B.C. raises fears after move to Ontario

Police have issued a warning about Madilyn Harks in Brampton

Mystery plane wakes up B.C. residents

An aircraft circled Langley City over the weekend after midnight for about an hour

Yellow snake spotted slithering in Greater Victoria neighbourhood

Police describe it as ‘large, pale [and] yellow’ suggesting the snake may be exotic

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

Hergott: How judges arrive at the truth

Latest column from lawyer Paul Hergott

British Columbians are paying more for booze but also broccoli

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent

Most Read