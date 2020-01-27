Dale Habib was in Kelowna court on Monday facing six gun charges. Image: Facebook

Brother of former Liquid Zoo owner in court on gun, drug charges

Former Hells Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court

A former associate of a disbanded Kelowna Hells Angels chapter and brother of the former owner of Liquid Zoo nightclub is back in court on six firearms charges and one drug charge.

Dale Habib, who was previously linked to the Kingpin Crew, appeared in-person in Kelowna court on Monday. His lawyer, Kim Ross, appeared by telephone from Alberta.

The matter was adjourned to Feb. 18 due to health concerns that rendered Habib unable to get to Alberta to consult his counsel.

The alleged offence occurred on Aug. 8, 2018 but details leading to the charges were not revealed during Monday’s proceedings.

READ MORE: Liquid Zoo operator pleads guilty to common assault

READ MORE: Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

In July 2017, Habib pleaded guilty to common assault for a Jan. 15, 2016 run-in that his lawyer described as almost inconsequential.

“It’s a jab, it’s a poke, it’s almost like a slap,” said Ross of his view of video footage of Habib’s latenight interaction with a Matthew Oddy.

“He was doing it to say ‘hey, don’t do this.’”

Oddy made a complaint against Habib and a Liquid Zoo bouncer.

He said he’d been pushed against a wall by his throat and punched in the face by Liquid Zoo staff.

Police who viewed the footage later didn’t think that there was cause to go forward with a charge of assault, given that it looked as though Oddy had inserted himself into a situation that wasn’t ideal.

Crown counsel pushed ahead regardless.

Habib pleaded not guilty to assault, guilty to the lesser charge of common assault and BC provincial court judge Cathie Heinrichs gave him a conditional discharge with a one-year probation.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en
Next story
After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP looking for witnesses following wallet theft

The woman was walking along McCurdy Road when she was pushed down by a passing male

Restaurant owners to present cheque on Wednesday for Kelowna girl diagnosed with tumour

Central Bar and Kitchen staff recently held fundraiser to help with Elara’s treatment costs

Brother of Liquid Zoo owner in court on gun, drug charges

Former Hells Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court

West Kelowna temporary shelter opens for people experiencing homelessness

The shelter opened last Friday and is able to accommodate up to 40 people

Penticton, Vernon hockey legends to be inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Vernon’s Eric Brewer and a record-breaking Penticton Vees team will join the HOF July 24

Icewine lovers gather at Grizzli for first annual festival

The festival also celebrated the Lunar New Year

Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en

“We’ve lived in this area for 10,000 years, and our knowledge is being disregarded…” - Chad Eneas.

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes mobiles, guest suites not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

Tribute hails Holly at North Okanagan Winter Dance Party

Feb. 3, 1959 was “The Day the Music Died,” but it’s coming back Feb. 1, 2020

Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer in face during arrest

Charges laid include break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily harm

Whistleblower says Iranian-Americans questioned at Peace Arch crossing were targeted

Immigration lawyer says response from Customs Border Protection is a ‘total cover up’

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

Most Read