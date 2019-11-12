Larissa Fitchett (left), Executive Assistant, Financial Services; Debra Law, Director, Financial Services; Aaron Stuart, Manager, Financial Planning and Reporting; Terry Martens, Manager, Financial Operations; and Mayor Victor Cumming celebrate the city of Vernon’s financial award. (City of Vernon photo)

Budget adds up to top marks for North Okanagan city

City earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

The City of Vernon has calculated its was to the top.

Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) is pleased to announce that the City of Vernon has received the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2019 budget.

The award represents a significant achievement by the City. It reflects the commitment of management and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the City’s budget serves as:

– a policy document

– a financial plan

– an operations guide

– a communications device

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to the City of Vernon’s Financial Services department.

There are over 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.

Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of more than 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Washington D.C.

READ MORE: Well-known North Okanagan community advocate switches gear

READ MORE: Vernon paddleboarder completes shoreline cleanup

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna MLA speaks out after Tolko mill closure
Next story
Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

Just Posted

Kelowna’s mayor questioned on transit, housing and quality of life

The luncheon was held at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on Tuesday

Former Kelowna Mountie has breach of trust case moved again

The former Mountie is facing seven misconduct charges from incidents during his time as an officer

Costco relocation will prompt more congestion on Kelowna roadways: resident

At least one Kelowna resident is unhappy with the proposed relocation of Costco within the city

UPDATE: Police surround Peachland neighbourhood

RCMP are on scene at Heighway Lane in Peachland

UPDATE: Coquihalla now open north of Hope

Accident happened earlier this afternoon

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Penticton arts, culture and sports programs get boost of over $500,000 thanks to provincial grant

The B.C. Community Gaming Grants program will be distributing $505,900 to 18 local groups

Okanagan school districts reach agreement with CUPE Local 523

The union represents members who provide a variety of services to support students

North Okanagan motorists advised of road disruptions

Silver Star Road work scheduled for Thursday

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Budget adds up to top marks for North Okanagan city

City earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Man and woman in 60s identified by RCMP as bodies found in Shuswap residence

Police investigation continues, say no suspects are being sought at this time

Most Read