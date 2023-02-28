(Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)

Building business boomed in West Kelowna in 2022

Construction value of nearly $219 million, the highest the community has seen in a single year

It was a banner year for building in West Kelowna in 2022.

A development services report to council shows a construction value of nearly $219 million. It’s the highest total the community has seen in a single year.

In 2021 building permits issued totalled just over $213 million.

More than $30,500,000 in construction value was issued in the last three months of 2022, covering 756 permits which was the second-highest number issued in a year.

Approved building permits include nine multi-family developments, 14 single-family homes, 11 carriage houses, and 32 residential additions or alterations.

