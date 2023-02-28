Building business boomed in West Kelowna in 2022

It was a banner year for building in West Kelowna in 2022.
A development services report to council shows a construction value of nearly $219 million. It’s the highest total the community has seen in a single year.
In 2021 building permits issued totalled just over $213 million.
More than $30,500,000 in construction value was issued in the last three months of 2022, covering 756 permits which was the second-highest number issued in a year.
Approved building permits include nine multi-family developments, 14 single-family homes, 11 carriage houses, and 32 residential additions or alterations.
