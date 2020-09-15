Burst pipe prompts immediate water restrictions in southeast Kelowna, Crawford

The use of potable water for outdoor use including lawn and garden watering is prohibited until further notice

Residents in the southeast Kelowna and Crawford areas are under a Stage 4 water restriction due to a burst pipe.

The use of potable water for outdoor use including lawn and garden watering in the area is prohibited until further notice. Hall Road properties are not impacted at this time.

“We need residents and business owners in this area to only use water indoors as needed for the time being,” says Patrick Aylard, senior project manager. “Crews are on site working on repairs so that the restrictions can be lifted as soon as possible. Once repairs are complete, the reservoirs need time to refill.”

The rupture occurred as a construction company was tapping a new connection into the water main. All water supply to southeast Kelowna has been coming from storage since late this morning (Sept. 15).

Under Stage 4 restrictions, water may only be used indoors as needed for drinking, cooking and sanitary purposes as well as to ensure the health of livestock.

The restriction prohibits the use of supplied water for the following purposes:

Lawn and aesthetic garden watering including automatic sprinkler systems and hand-held watering

Cleaning outdoor surfaces including driveways, decks, patios and artificial turf

Washing vehicles, boats, ATV’s and any other form of automobiles

Filling or refilling pools, garden ponds or any other form of water features

Watering food gardens, fruit trees and shrubs

Irrigation of municipal parks, sports fields and artificial turf

The city is asking residents with programmable irrigation systems to adjust their timer or use the rain delay function.

This comes just two weeks after water restrictions were lifted following the area’s lengthy transition to the city water utility from the old SEKID system.

