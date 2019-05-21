Bus pull returns to Kelowna with record 17 teams

Teams of eight people will pull a BC Transit bus for their community on May 25

Ten teams met at Prospera Place in 2018 to strap a bus weighing 24,000 pounds on their backs and pull for the United Way — both figuratively and literally. (File photo)

The United Way Bus Pull will return to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, May 25.

A record 17 teams will be pulling for their community just after 10 a.m. at the Prospera Place south parking lot, fundraising and competing for the United Way Community Cup.

The round robin-style event involves teams of eight people pulling a BC Transit bus in time trials against other teams.

READ MORE: Bus pull returns to Kelowna

The event runs until 2 p.m. and will also include the Boyd Autobody Car-B-Q Family BBQ as well as Gasoline Alley’s Everything that Rumbles Showcase.

According to a release from United Way, teams this year are on their way to reaching the $20,000 fundraising goal.

All proceeds from the event will go to the United Way Community Fund.



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter