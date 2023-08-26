Bush Creek East fire perimeter updated as clear skies allow better view

Fire behaviour expected to increase with warmer temperatures on the way

Two structure protection crew members at Scotch Creek on Aug. 24, 2023. (CSRD photo)

Conditions surrounding the Bush Creek East wildfire remain largely the same going into the weekend.

A 10 a.m. update from BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) stated that the fire’s perimeter now sits at 41,806 hectares. Clearer skies allowed aircraft to fly Friday and get a clearer picture of the perimeter, said BCWS.

This week marks the beginning of a trend of warmer weather in the fire region with temperatures forecasted to hit a high of 24 C with lower humidity today (Aug. 26).

The warmer weather pattern will also bring some light winds, added BCWS.

Fire behaviour is expected to increase because of both the wind and the temperatures, and the active fire will be more visible. More smoke will also be produced, affecting the region’s air quality.

Hazards remain in the fire area, including danger trees and hazards related to the emergency response like ground equipment and aircraft engaging in suppression work from the sky, said BCWS.

Operations remain similar to earlier in the week, and a full breakdown is available on the BCWS website, under the Bush Creek East fire’s ‘details’ tab.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.

