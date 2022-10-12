Business broken into on Lakeshore in Kelowna

Mod Style Bar say that they were broken into on Oct. 12

Mod Style Bar in Kelowna say that they were broken into early in the morning of Oct. 12.

The beauty salon on Lakeshore Drive say that at least one individual broke into their store at 12:20a.m. and stole armfuls of product.

Both Mod Style and neighbouring Barnowl Brewing captured the alleged thieves on security camera footage.

Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that the incident has been reported.

He said that there is no evidence of forced entry and that the accused took approximately $200 worth of salon products and a binder.

Barn Owl Brewing has footage of a blue Hyundai Kona pulling into their parking lot at 12:20 a.m. The brewing company said that two women dressed in dark outfits exited the vehicle and broke into the salon and then drove off in the Hyundai.

Capital News has reached out to Mod Style Bar for additional information. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

