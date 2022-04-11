(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Business damaged at Kelowna’s Capri Centre

Single-vehicle incident at mall

Kelowna RCMP was called to the scene of a single-vehicle incident on Monday that left one business with a damaged front.

The First Choice Haircutters in the Capri Centre mall had its front window shattered around 2:30 p.m., when a vehicle made contact with the business.

The vehicle showed minimal signs of front-end damage. No one was trapped inside the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

There are no records of foul play.

City of KelownaRCMP

