Bylaw changes to affect medical marijuana production

Summerland council adds definition to zoning bylaw

Summerland’s municipal council is adding categories to the zoning bylaw for licensing marijuana production.

At the council meeting on Monday, council passed a resolution to add a definition for licensed production of marijuana and add the production of marijuana as a principal use in properties zoned as M1 Light Industrial Zone and M2 Heavy Industrial Zone.

Dean Strachan, director of development services for the municipality, said the changes are for medicinal marijuana, not recreational marijuana.

Coun. Doug Holmes said cannabis is already an allowed crop on properties within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

However, Strachan added that while it is permitted, it is still a controlled substance.

Members of the public raised concerns about marijuana regulations during the meeting.

Clint Skinner said the odour from marijuana production is a concern.

“We live next to a grow operation and it is a nightmare,” he said. “Nothing’s been done to stop the smell.”

Mel Kozun, who also lives near a legal grow operation, said the odour is an ongoing concern.

“Last year I endured almost the entire summer with that skunk smell,” he said. “It’s something I hope not to have to smell again.”

Coun. Erin Carlson said the zoning bylaw changes are an interim measure, since changes to Canada’s marijuana laws are expected to take effect this summer.

Linda Tynan, chief administrative officer for the municipality, said the changes could separate production from growing of marijuana. At present, growing of marijuana and medical marijuana production must happen in the same place, she said.

