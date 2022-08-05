Call out to work Kelowna elections

About 300 workers are needed for various positions

The City of Kelowna has put out the help-wanted sign for October’s municipal election.

About 300 workers are needed for various positions for advanced voting days as well as general voting on Oct. 15.

Election staff will work full days, starting as early as 7 a.m. and up to 9:30 p.m. It is expected staff will remain at the voting location for the full duration of their shift, with breaks scheduled during the day.

“Working as an election official is a chance to be involved in the community while gaining valuable insights into the election process,” said Laura Bentley, chief election officer. “We’re looking for people who are passionate about our community and who enjoy connecting with people.”

The city is hiring for three positions:

Election Official. No prior election experience is required. Daily rate of pay is $265.

Alternate Presiding Election Official. Prior election experience is required. Daily rate of pay is $370.

Presiding Election Official. Prior election experience is required. Daily rate of pay is $475.

A mandatory training session will be provided for all positions, and training pay is built into the daily rate for each position.

Applications are being accepted through the city’s online careers postings. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Aug. 16.

