Campers evacuated due to Mabel fire

UPDATED THURSDAY 1:30 p.m.

The Harris Creek fire burning in the hills above Lumby has seen substantial growth.

The active wildfire is now 70 hectares in size.

UPDATED THURSDAY 11:30 a.m.

Wildfire activity has grown to 31 blazes in the Vernon Fire Zone.

The main concerns are a 30 hectare blaze towards Sugar Lake and several fires burning near Mabel Lake.

Campers in the Cottonwood Recreational Site were evacuated Wednesday, when the initial Mabel fire, burning one kilometre from the lake, was discovered.

“That was evacuated when the fire was first detected. It was done more as a precautionary measure. There’s no official evacuation orders or alerts,” said Jody Lucius, fire information officer with BC Wildfire Service.

Meanwhile, four new fires have been discovered near the initial Mabel blaze.

“The crews and our zone staff out there are still assessing the new ones,” said Lucius. “We’ve had a number of new ones discovered in the past 24 hours.”

The Sugar Mountain fire is being monitored.

“It is up in the mountain away from any structure.”

Near Highway 6, the Spallumcheen Forest fire has eight personnel on site today. It is sitting at 2.6 hectares.

Closer to Lumby, the Procter blaze, four hectares, also has eight personnel on site and three pieces of heavy equipment.

“It is visible from town,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton. “We are keeping a close eye on it.”

All of the fires are in forestry territory, but Lumby firefighters will take action if they grow into village or regional district grounds.

The Harris Creek fire is also burning up in the hills and is eight hectares.

“I’m not too concerned about that one,” said Clayton.

Meanwhile near Falkland the Monte Lake fire has tripled in size to 60 hectares.

“Air support has been requested this morning,” said Lucius, adding that there are seven personnel on site.

Due to the sheer number of fires burning, crews are prioritizing.

“If they’re burning up away from the communities high in the hills they may be left to burn until we can get some resources on them,” said Lucius.

UPDATED THURSDAY 9 A.M.

Several new spot fires have popped up near the Mabel Lake fire north of Lumby.

The original lightning-caused blaze one kilometre east of the lake still sits at two hectares.

But now, a little further north, four new fires were discovered late Wednesday.

Mabel Lake 1, Mabel Lake 2 and Mabel Lake 3 are all .01 hectares and within close proximity to easch other up Mabel Creek.

A fourth blaze, closer to Tsuius Creek, called Mabel Lake 4, is .1 hectares.

Over in Cherryville, the Spallumcheen Forest (Silver Hills) blaze remains active.

“It looks like it’s going up the hill not down so that is good,” said Jessie Campbell, whose Cherryville home is across the river from the fire.”It is under control but not out yet.”

UPDATED WEDNESDAY, 9 P.M.

Another new wildfire is being reported near Lumby, while others continue to grow.

A .01 hectare blaze is reported near Trinity Valley Road.

Meanwhile the Mabel Lake fire has grown to two hectares.

The Procter Road blaze has also grown to four hectares and three firefighters were working on the fire Wednesday afternoon.

The nearby Spallumcheen Forest fire (Silver Hills near Cherryville) is listed at 2.6 hectares. Three firefighters and one piece of heavy equipment are actioning this blaze.

“Airtankers were onsite at both fires earlier but have since finished their objectives,” the BC Wildfire Service reported Wednesday evening. “They will be requested for further support if needed.”

Further north east, the Sugar Mountain fire is now 30 hectares.

Over by Falkland, the Monte Creek fire has also seen substantial growths.

“The Monte Lake wildfire, which is estimated at 22 hectares, is burning approximately 45 kilometres southeast of Kamloops and is exhibiting aggressive fire behaviour this afternoon,” the BC Wildfire Service reported Wednesday. “Suppression activities are being carried out by 16 personnel and six pieces of heavy equipment. They are supported by airtankers dropping fire retardant and skimmer aircraft using water to cool parts of the fire.”

Harris Creek still sits at eight hectares.

“Additional fire starts are possible with lightning forecast for the area in the coming days.”

UPDATED WEDNESDAY, 6:00 P.M.

Two new fires have been discovered in the North Okanagan to add to the long list of those sparked Tuesday night.

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a .3 hectare blaze at Mount Mabel, near Mabel Lake.

The lightning-caused blaze is one kilometre east of Mabel Lake.

“So far so good, ya the fire is going pretty good though,” said Randy Smith, who is vacationing at a nearby cabin in the Cottonwood Creek area.

The fire in Monte Lake, caused by lightning, has grown to eight hectares. See: Wildfire reported at Monte Lake

Meanwhile the Harris Creek forest service road blaze has also grown to eight hectares. It was caused by lightning.

The Procter Road fire between Lumby and Cherryville is two hectares. Ground crews and air support are on scene.

Neighbouring this fire is a blaze off Highway 6, closer to Cherryville, originally reported as the Silver Hills fire but now called Spallumcheen Forest.

“At 4 p.m. we saw lightening strike a tree and off it went,” said Jessie Campbell, who has been watching the blaze from their Highway 6 home ever since. “It’s my back yard…the (Shuswap) river divides us.

“We have everything important packed since yesterday.”

While the blaze grew overnight, Campbell reports that choppers have been actioning the fire all day and has since decreased.

The Hunter Range blaze is has been removed from BC Wildfire Service’s list.

UPDATED WEDNESDAY, 9:05 a.m.: BC Wildfire Service says there have been 10 confirmed new fire starts between Cherryville and Revelstoke as a result of lightning rolling through the area Tuesday evening.

All fires are classified for now as ‘out of control,’ and will be until crews assess the fires.

Locally, in the North Okanagan, there are five fires:

– Bouleau forest service road (between Falkland and Westside)

– Harris Creek forest service road

– Spallumcheen Forest (the Silver Hills blaze between Lumby and Cherryville)

– Procter Road (near Mabel Lake)

– Sugar Mountain (near Sugar Lake)

The other fires further north in the Shuswap are:

– Derry drainage (north end of Mabel Lake)

– Mount Begbie (Revelstoke)

– Three Valley Gap

– Hunter Range (north Enderby)

– two Sicamous fires within three miles

– Mara Lake

– Larch Hills

– Mt. Bastion

ORIGINAL

A small fire has been sparked near Cherryville.

BC Wildfire is reporting the wildfire, discovered Tuesday evening, is .01 hectare.

The fire is in the Silver Hills area.

Another fire was reported later the same evening in the Spallumcheen Forest. It is also only reported as being .01 hectare.

Updates will be posted as soon as they become available.

Wildfire crews actioned a blaze in Cherryville Wednesday morning, one of several sparked by lightning Tuesday night. (Jessie Campbell photo)

Taken from the two mile site, a fire near Sugar Lake continues to grow Wednesday afternoon. (Diana Barkman photo)