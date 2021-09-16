Campfire ban lifted in some North Okanagan communities

BX and Silver Star join city of Vernon in allowing campfires

With favourable fall weather continuing to reduce the fire danger rating, campfires are being permitted in more North Okanagan communities.

The Regional District of North Okanagan lifted the ban within the fire protection zones of Electoral Areas B and C Thursday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

“While danger ratings have fallen and wildfire risks are low, the RDNO encourages everyone to exercise caution with their campfires,” the regional district said.

Restrictions on category two and three open fires remain in effect, including fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages of any kind.

Residents lighting campfires are asked to consider the following tips:

• Only burn dry, seasoned wood

• Never leave your fire unattended

• Be mindful of smoke’s impact on your neighbours

• Keep water or a hand tool nearby when a campfire is lit

• Ensure the fire is entirely smothered before walking away

The Kamloops Fire Centre lifted the campfire ban Sept. 10, but the RDNO and many other areas agreed to keep the ban in place due to conditions.

READ MORE: Campfire ban lifted in Okanagan

READ MORE: Campfire ban sticks throughout North Okanagan, except Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campingfire banOkanagan