(File photo)

Campfires banned in Central Okanagan to support COVID-19 efforts

The ban follows the provincial decision to suspend open burning until April 15

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is banning all campfires throughout the region, effective immediately.

The RDCO said the ban will remain in effect until further notice to support COVID-19 health efforts by reducing potential air pollution.

The regional district’s fire ban follows a decision from the provincial government and health officials to suspend open burning until at least April 15 in high sensitivity areas, which includes Central Okanagan.

The campfire ban affects all municipalities and electoral area fire service areas including the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation, and the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.

Campfires are not permitted at any time in the City of Kelowna.

The RDCO is also reminding residents all smoking materials should be fully extinguished and properly disposed of, and travellers are reminded not to throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicles.

READ: West Kelowna sets up precautionary sand, sandbag stations

READ: ‘We’re working to help every Canadian’: Minister of Middle Class Prosperity

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3M pushes back on Trump administration call to stop sending N95 masks to Canada
Next story
Autism Awareness Day highlights challenges amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Campfires banned in Central Okanagan to support COVID-19 efforts

The ban follows the provincial decision to suspend open burning until April 15

West Kelowna sets up precautionary sand, sandbag stations

Sand and sandbags are now in usual lakefront locations

‘We’re working to help every Canadian’: Minister of Middle Class Prosperity

Minister Mona Fortier explains she is working with all levels of government amid COVID-19

Autism Awareness Day highlights challenges amid COVID-19

AutismBC regional coordinator in Kelowna discusses living with autism amid a pandemic

BREAKING: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

This is B.C.’s first community outbreak at a corrections facility

From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19

‘Stay home. It’s working,’ says ER doctor in a Q&A discussion, ‘And please don’t worry.’

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

Due to a vehicle incident

Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Funds will help ‘urgent food needs’ for Canadians awaiting federal emergency benefits to kick in

Domestic violence on the rise in Okanagan amid COVID-19

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP see increase in domestic dispute call volumes

Couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas: Cowichan by-law

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

Morning Start: How much for the world’s most expensive musical instrument?

Your morning start for Friday, April 3, 2020

How well can cell phones carry COVID-19? Disinfecting may be wise

‘You want to keep it as clean as you would normally your hands’

Most Read