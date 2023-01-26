Canada donating four Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

‘These tanks will allow Ukraine to liberate even more of its territory and defend its people’

Canadian Forces Leopard 2A4 tanks are shown at CFB Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., on September 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Smith

Canada is sending four of its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the move during a news conference on Parliament Hill on Thursday, making Canada the latest country to promise the heavy weapons to Ukraine.

“This donation, combined with the contributions of allies and partners, will significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine as they fight heroically to defend their nation’s freedom and sovereignty,” she said.

“These tanks will allow Ukraine to liberate even more of its territory and defend its people from Russia’s brutal invasion.”

Canada’s decision comes after Germany announced Wednesday that it would provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine, and allow other countries to do the same.

The goal is for its allies to provide Ukraine with 88 of the German-made Leopards, which would make up two battalions.

Canada is also providing trainers, spare parts and ammunition, Anand said, while leaving open the possibility of sending more Leopards in the future.

“Although I am announcing the donation of four tanks today, this number may grow as we co-ordinate donation and sustainment plans with our allies,” she said.

Ukraine has implored Western allies to send such weapons for weeks as its forces struggle to make gains against Russia.

The Leopards that Canada is donating are among the 112 currently owned by the Canadian Army, which includes 82 designed specifically for combat.

Canada’s donation is smaller than that of other countries such as Germany and Poland, which have both promised 14 tanks.

Yet retired military officers had also warned that any donation would have an impact on the Army and will need to be replaced, given that the fleet is already stretched thin.

Anand acknowledged that the government is undertaking a balancing act in that regard.

“The number of Leopards that we are donating has been carefully considered in order to ensure that our own Army has the tanks needed to maintain our own readiness to train and to meet Canada’s NATO commitments,” she said.

—Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

