Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list

Canada has landed the 16th spot in the World Economic Forum’s annual gender gap ranking.

This is the second year Canada has placed 16th in the international organization’s list. It measures economic, educational, health and political disparities experienced between men and women in more than 100 countries around the world.

Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland took the top spots. Canada ranked above Latvia, Bulgaria, South Africa, Switzerland and dozens of other countries.

When it comes to wage equality, Canada ranked 50th, behind the U.S., Germany, Thailand, Uganda and Ukraine.

The list found Canada has the globe’s fifth largest artificial intelligence workforce.

The Canadian Press

