Canada’s population grew by size of Central Okanagan in third quarter of 2019

Population growth of 208,000 is the largest Canada has seen since records began in 1971

Canada’s population grew by more than 208,000 people in the third quarter of 2019, which is roughly the same size as the population of the Central Okanagan, according to a Statistics Canada report.

According to the report, between July 1 and Oct. 1 Canada’s population grew 0.6 per cent.

The population growth is a record for Canada, which previously had never seen its population grow by more than 200,000 people in a quarter before.

The report said British Columbia had the highest population growth at 0.7 per cent and Newfoundland and Labrador had the lowest population growth at 0.1 per cent.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan had their largest quaterly migration deficit in decades, both losing around 3,500 residents respectively in the quarter.

Kelowna is one Canadian city that is helping to drive the country’s population growth.

A Regional District Central Okanagan housing report predicts an additional sixty-thousand people to live in the region by 2036. Of those 60,000 new residents, 30,000 are expected to be seniors aged 65 or older.

As of Oct. 1, Statistics Canada said the country’s population stood at almost 37.8 million.

To view the full Statistics Canada report, you can visit the agency’s website.

