Mike MacDoland passed away on Saturday. (Yuk Yuks)

Canadian comic Mike MacDonald dies at 63

Ottawa-born comedian had performed on David Letterman

Canadian comedian Mike MacDonald died at the age of 63 on Saturday.

The comic, who appeared on shows like Late Night with David Letterman and Just for Laughs, had been diagnosed with hepatitis C in 2011.

He received a kidney transplant the following year.

The cause of death is unknown.

Hundreds of tributes to the Ottawa-born comic poured out across social media:

More to come.

Canadian comic Mike MacDonald dies at 63

Ottawa-born comedian had performed on David Letterman

