Canadian Tire to set up shop at old Costco site in Kelowna

Documents have been submitted to city hall

Plans have been submitted to Kelowna city hall that will see a Canadian Tire store take over the old Costco site on Highway 97.

Several draft drawings are included, however, there is no written submission.

Information on the City of Kelowna website shows a development permit for the form and character of a retail store, warehouse, and automotive service centre. A garden centre is also included in the draft drawings.

Documents do not indicate if the Kelowna store, located at 1655 Leckie Road, will be closed and relocated to the Highway 97 site.

The Costco site at 2479 Highway 97 was left vacant when the retail warehouse company relocated its Kelowna store to 2125 Baron Road.

The new outlet opened Feb. 17, 2022.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
