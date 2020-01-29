People wear masks as they wait for the arrivals at the International terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The Canadian government is now advising citizens against all travel to a Chinese province that’s at the centre of a global outbreak of a new form of coronavirus, stepping up an earlier warning about the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadians seek way out of Wuhan as coronavirus continues to spread

The Chinese government has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities

More than 120 Canadians in Wuhan have asked the Canadian government to help bring them home.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says 250 Canadians have registered as being in the central Chinese city, which is the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak.

He says Canada is “looking at all options” and adds that every Canadian who has reached out for consular assistance will receive it.

The Chinese government has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities.

The virus has now infected more than 6,000 people and caused 132 deaths.

Three people have been sickened in Canada — two in Toronto and one in British Columbia.

Some airlines have halted all flights to China as a result of the outbreak, including British Airways and several Asian carriers.

The Canadian government is advising against all travel to China.

—With files from the Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As 132 reported dead from coronavirus outbreak, international sporting events postponed
Next story
As Let’s Talk Day turns 10, experts struggle to pin down its value to Bell

Just Posted

Rockets’ Kyle Topping makes successful comeback

Topping suffered a broken ankle in a game against Victoria back on Oct. 30

Kelowna medical supply shop sold out of surgical masks amid coronavirus panic

Public Health Agency of Canada has assessed the public health risk associated with Coronavirus as low

Capital News Presents: Dan’s Down-right Delicious Chili for Superbowl

A more than solid chili recipe to kick-off your Super Bowl party on Sunday

Three dogs found wandering West Kelowna returned to owners

Two of the three dogs were found to be severely injured

West Kelowna looking for feedback on 2020 draft budge

The city is also seeking feedback on its 2020-2024 financial plan

WATCH: Cougar caught on doorbell cam in Vernon

Glenn Gorham shares footage of late-night visit from wild cat

‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town

Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached

Compost comeback in North Okanagan

City of Vernon councillors approve $27K Compost Bin Pilot Program Phase two

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria

Former Shuswap resident killed in Alberta accident was expectant father

Geordie Murray described as ‘wonderful husband, brother son and friend’

Off-duty B.C. Mountie takes down would-be ice cream thief

Suspect attempted to steal Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen location on Sunday

RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

Nanaimo man hit with pole in dispute over off-leash dog

RCMP say no charges recommended at this time

Most Read