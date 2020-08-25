CAO biggest Lake Country earner and spender

Chief administrative officer has more than $10,000 in expenses, paid more than $275,000 for 2019

Lake Country’s top paid public employee was also the biggest spender for 2019.

Chief administrative officer Alberto De Feo made $277,667 in 2019, and had $10,714 in expenses. De Feo is the sole staff member earning more than $200,000.

“It’s mostly to attend conferences and also for professional development,” said De Feo, who has 33 years experience in local government, the last 11 with the district of Lake Country.

“We (the district) are pretty advanced in the way we try to keep people appraised of what is happening in society.

“We encourage people to attend conferences and also to make sure they have sufficient courses.”

The second highest paid civic employee (of which there about 100) and spender was deputy chief administrative officer Tanya Garost, earning $165,525 with $9,948 in expenses.

There were 33 city employees in total who earned more than $75,000, 14 of which collected six figures.

They include: director of infrastructure services Greg Buchholz ($147,457), senior engineering technician Aron Chatten ($104,323), manager of HR and safety Holly Flinkman ($110,254), director of community services Mark Koch ($154,134), community development manager Jamie McEwan ($107,714), director of policy and legal affairs Michael Mercer ($1142,699), utility superintendent Mike Mitchell ($101,573), deputy fire chief Brent Penner ($121,541), chief building inspector Zara Rockwell ($101,646), public works manager Matthew Salmon ($124,944), corporate services manager Reyna Seabrook ($112,732), manager of communications and affairs Matt Vader ($107,008) and fire chief Steve Windsor ($152,416).

On council, Mayor James Baker had $6,112 in expenses and remuneration of $51,000.

His council counterparts each earned less than half, $20,225.

The second highest expense claim was from Coun. Bill Scarrow with $4,485 in expenses, followed by Couns. Todd McKenzie ($4,052), Jerremy Kozub ($3,344), Blair Ireland ($2,793), Cara Reed ($2,718) and Penny Gambell ($2,609).

For more on district salaries and expenses, visit lakecountry.civicweb.net.

Municipal Governmentmunicipal politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Father says Black Wisconsin man shot by police is paralyzed; protests break out
Next story
Filming of porn movie on Similkameen River distresses floaters

Just Posted

CAO biggest Lake Country earner and spender

Chief administrative officer has more than $10,000 in expenses, paid more than $275,000 for 2019

Protest held over alleged hamster killer outside Kelowna Law Courts

Leighton Labute was charged with three counts of killing or injuring an animal

Car-share squabble creates parking problems at Kelowna rental apartments

Two under-construction apartment complexes are causing parking-related headaches for the City of… Continue reading

West Kelowna man convicted of rape faces new allegations

Jeremy Czechowski remains on bail as an appeal on his conviction is considered despite new charges

Kelowna resident stays a step ahead of his incurable cancer

Erwin Malzer is raising awareness and funds to find a cure during the fifth annual Kelowna Multiple Myeloma March

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

BC Ferries staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

COLUMN: Penticton mayor thanks those battling wildfire

The Christie Mountain wildfire remains active with minimal growth

Revelstoke bear saunters into downtown liquor store

It’s likely the bear will be killed by conservation officers

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

$1.2M roof coming soon to Okanagan pickleball courts

Construction expected this September to enclose courts

Majority of Heritage Hills evacuees set to go back home

74 properties remain under evacuation order as geotechnical work continues

Most Read