Photo: Laryn Gilmour. Car bursts into flames on Wardlaw Ave. and Richter St. in Kelowna.

Car bursts into flames on Wardlaw Avenue

Wardlaw Avenue near Richter Street is blocked while fire crews are on scene

Fire crews are on scene of a vehicle blaze on the corner of Richter Street and Wardlaw Avenue.

According to witnesses a passerby flagged down the driver after noticing the bottom of the vehicle was on fire. The driver was able to pull over and jump out of the car before a loud bang was heard flames shot out from under the hood.

The fire is not considered suspicious and appears to have started in the engine. No one was hurt in the incident.

Wardlaw Avenue is blocked while emergency crews remain on scene.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lac La Hache man injured in Shuswap motorcycle collision

Just Posted

Intoxicated man wanders into Peachland home

The Kelowna man startled a woman in her home on June 1 about 12:30 a.m.

Kelowna’s Lake Avenue to close for bike lane work

The project should be completed in about four weeks

Kelowna-born director Courtney Paige wraps film after 4-week shoot

‘The Color Rose’ showcases local hot spots and talent

Kelowna Fat Cat Children’s Festival returns to Waterfront Park this weekend

Park closures and parking restrictions will be in effect to accommodate 29th annual event

Kelowna athletes ready for International Children’s Games in Russia

The Games start in July and Kelowna has athletes competing in 3 of 9 sports

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Summerland golfers compete in league action

Summerland Ladies Club and Summerland Senior Men’s Club hold regular events

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Homeless Okanagan man protesting bylaw amendment at city hall

A homeless Penticton man is upset about the city’s decision to chain off a section of Nanaimo Square

Canadian cannabis edibles, topicals market worth $2.7B already: Deloitte

The federal government wrapped up its consultation on the draft edible rules in February

Column: Creating living privacy screens

Plants can create private outdoor spaces

Lac La Hache man injured in Shuswap motorcycle collision

Police say rider was in stable condition with injuries to his extremities

Taxpayer group tour highlights lost oil revenues for B.C., Alberta

Trans Mountain, new environmental assessment targeted

COLUMN: Bicycles, shopping carts and perceptions

Cycle tourists are welcomed, while the poor among us are scorned

Most Read