An accident is stalling traffic this afternoon

A two-vehicle accident is stalling traffic on Chandler Road and Harvey Avenue this afternoon.

At around 12:40 p.m. a black SUV was hit while turning left from Harvey onto Chandler Road but a silver car travelling on Harvey Avenue in the eastbound lane.

The silver car then caught fire and was quickly extinguished by the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.