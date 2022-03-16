Car crash on Enterprise Way (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Car crash on Enterprise Way in Kelowna

The incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. on March 16

UPDATE: As of 4:15 p.m. the scene has been cleared.

A two-vehicle car crash occurred at 3:45 on Enterprise Way on March 17.

The crash occurred in front of the Capital News office at 2495 Enterprise Way.

The vehicles are parked in the middle lane and traffic is blocked in both directions. The vehicles are not able to be driven and will require a tow truck.

The Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP and three ambulances arrived on scene. One man is being treated for injuries and placed on a stretcher.

