Car crashes through Kelowna grocery store window

A Kelowna senior walked away without serious injuries after the car he was driving went through a grocery store window.
Emergency crews were called to Nesters Market at 1111 Lawrence Street about 11 a.m. , Tuesday, for a report of a vehicle through a building.
Once on scene crews discovered a grey sedan has smashed through two panes of glass at the front of the store.
Police claim the incident was an accident and will not be issuing a ticket.
No one in the store was injured.