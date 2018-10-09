Sydney Morton

Car crashes through Kelowna grocery store window

A vehicle slamed into a window of Nester’s Market on Tuesday morning

A Kelowna senior walked away without serious injuries after the car he was driving went through a grocery store window.

Emergency crews were called to Nesters Market at 1111 Lawrence Street about 11 a.m. , Tuesday, for a report of a vehicle through a building.

RELATED: Minor injuries sustained in West Kelowna accident

Once on scene crews discovered a grey sedan has smashed through two panes of glass at the front of the store.

Police claim the incident was an accident and will not be issuing a ticket.

No one in the store was injured.

