A vehicle flipped and caught fire on Highway 97 heading towards Peachland on Friday afternoon. (Facebook)

Car flips and catches fire on Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland Friday

Traffic is now getting through at 5 p.m.

A vehicle hit the meridian, flipped and caught fire north of Summerland on Highway 97 during the afternoon commute Friday. Traffic is just getting through at 4:45 p.m.

Highway 97 was closed both ways around 4 p.m. creating long line-ups both ways from Peachland and Summerland.

According to witnesses, the vehicle hit the concrete barriers near the Little Acre Fruit Stand, flipped and landed back in the right hand lane of the highway before catching fire.

The driver ran out of the vehicle before it caught fire, said witnesses at the scene who took to social media.

Ambulance, fire and RCMP are all on scene.

