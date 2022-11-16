Car crashes through Kelowna office building

The driver was treated on scene

A vehicle drove into a building at Orchard Plaza on Nov. 16, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

UPDATE: 3:30p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that there were no injuries in the crash.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that it was an elderly driver that accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

“This could have easily resulted in injury or worse, we are grateful the only damage was to the vehicle and to the building,” said Della-Paolera.

A police investigation revealed that the driver was sober and “very remorseful.”

No criminal charges are being brought.

ORIGINAL: 11:30a.m.

Kelowna Fire Department is on scene at Orchard Plaza where a vehicle sits three-quarters of the way inside an office building.

At 11:15 a.m. fire and ambulance were called to the shopping centre on Cooper Rd to reports of a vehicle having driven into a building.

The vehicle drove through the handicap parking stall and smashed through a window.

The office building is believed to have been empty at the time.

Kelowna RCMP and BC Ambulance are also on scene.

The female driver of the vehicle is believed to have minor injuries.

