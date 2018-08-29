Armstrong’s Bridge Street and Pleasant Valley Road intersection was the scene Wednesday of a car striking only a power pole as it lost control. The intersection is a half-block from the main entrance to the Interior Provincial Exhibition, which kicked off Wednesday. The street was full of vehicles and pedestrians. (Google Maps photo)

Car strikes pole near busy North Okanagan fairground

Pedestrians and vehicles abound, making way to Armstrong’s 119th annual IPE, but only pole hit

It’s never a good thing for a vehicle to hit a power pole.

But in this instance and at this location, it’s better than what might have been.

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident in Armstrong Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in which a car lost control and struck a power pole.

The incident happened at Bridge Street and Pleasant Valley Road, where vehicle and pedestrian traffic was considerably busier than normal as it was opening day of the 119th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition, whose main gates are located a half block away.

“It’s extremely lucky the car hit the pole, so it turned out to be good,” said Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief Ian Cummings. “It could have been really bad with all the pedestrians around, especially the young children.”

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the incident, which is still under investigation.

The male driver, the sole occupant, was not seriously injured. He was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for observation.

There was no power outage to the IPE or to any homes or businesses in the downtown Armstrong core as a result of the vehicle hitting the pole.

Traffic was reduced to single-lane alternating for a short period of time as clean-up and repairs were made.


