Carrot Mountain fire fans smoke over West Kelowna

A cluster of three fires are burning above West Kelowna

A cluster of three fires above West Kelowna is causing serious smoke issues in the area.

Winds picked up Wednesday afternoon gusting to 20 km/hr, which fanned the flames.

RELATED: Traffic between Peachland and Summerland now getting through slowly on Highway 97

According to BC Wildfire Service the Carrot Mountain fire contains three blazes, one estimated at .14 hectares, while the other two are spot-sized. The largest of these fires has both ground crews and a helicopter working the flames, another of the fires is under control and is 100 per cent guarded, and firefighters are en route to the third blaze.

No structures are threatened.

RELATED: Grass fire ignites in West Kelowna

Two other fires are also burning in the West Kelowna area of Glenrosa. Helicopters and local fire department personnel are on site of the Law Creek blaze.

It’s believed lightning sparked these fires during Tuesday nights thunderstorm.

Previous story
Two fires caused by lightning at Big White last night
Next story
UPDATED: Prepare for Highway 97 to close again due to wildfire

Just Posted

Carrot Mountain fire fans smoke over West Kelowna

A cluster of three fires are burning above West Kelowna

Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

Two fires caused by lightning at Big White last night

The fires are currently being contained

Three fires sparked in Peachland overnight

BC Wildfire working on scene

UPDATED: Prepare for Highway 97 to close again due to wildfire

Motorists may use an alternate route via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3

Neighbours jump into action after grass fire ignites 10 feet from Kelowna home

Multiple fire halls responded to a grass fire on the 800 block of Mount Royal Drive.

Update: Summerland wildfire forces PIB state of emergency

More than 40 firefighters are on scene of the wildfire near Mount Conkle, just outside of Summerland.

Hockey trip fraudster receives house arrest

Man duped 16 families with Okanagan Elite Hockey Association out of over $100,000

Four wild fires still burning near Keremeos

One fire was extinguished and another reported after lightning came through area

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face B.C. challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley

Installers to battle Team B.C.

Exhibition men’s fastball Saturday in Vernon

Grizzly bear jumps in river, chases B.C. kayaker

The bear got a bit too close for comfort along the Elaho River near Squamish

Parks Canada looks to shine light on cloudy future for historic sites

A plan is in place to produce 10-year plans designed to turn around sagging attendance figures

B.C. poet shines a bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo July 21.

Most Read