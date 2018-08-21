Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death, other charges

The case of a Calgary truck driver charged in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been adjourned until October.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who is 29, is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

Sidhu did not appear in court in Melfort, Sask., and his lawyer was connected by phone.

Sidhu was released on $1,000 bail in July under conditions he not drive and surrender his passport.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 players were injured when the junior hockey team’s bus and a transport truck driven by Sidhu crashed at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

The team was on its way to a playoff game.

Sidhu was not hurt in the crash.

The Canadian Press

